Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Price Target at GBX 601.17

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

RTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 559.20 ($7.31) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 515.86. The company has a market capitalization of £10.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.72. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

