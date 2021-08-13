Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price at $97.89

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,983 shares of company stock worth $16,609,293. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPT traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.40. 2,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.44. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

