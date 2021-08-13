Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Target Price at $43.58

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TRRSF opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.