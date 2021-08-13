Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
