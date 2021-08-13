Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VET traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

