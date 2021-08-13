Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Pennant Group (PNTG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG):

8/11/2021 – The Pennant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – The Pennant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – The Pennant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – The Pennant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

8/4/2021 – The Pennant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.21 million, a PE ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

