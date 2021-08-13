Analyzing Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nu Skin Enterprises and Aceto, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nu Skin Enterprises
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|Aceto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
77.9% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Aceto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nu Skin Enterprises
|$2.58 billion
|1.03
|$191.35 million
|$3.63
|14.61
|Aceto
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Aceto.
Profitability
This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Aceto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nu Skin Enterprises
|7.99%
|25.88%
|11.65%
|Aceto
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Nu Skin Enterprises beats Aceto on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J. Lund in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.
About Aceto
Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.
