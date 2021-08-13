Analyzing Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) & Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 2.23% 3.85% 2.75% Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16%

35.3% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quest Resource and Katapult, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quest Resource currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.58%. Katapult has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.17%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than Quest Resource.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and Katapult’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $98.66 million 1.11 $1.03 million $0.05 116.80 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Katapult on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company also offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it also provides landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. Quest Resource Holding Corporation markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

