Analyzing Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 21.13% 7.23% 2.06%

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.37 $1.14 billion $0.43 26.19

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Whiting Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 3 7 0 2.70 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 4 4 0 2.33

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $54.88, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.