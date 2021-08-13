Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,640. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.