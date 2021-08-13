Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

