ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.22. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.