ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.