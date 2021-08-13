ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.11.
ANSYS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.
In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
