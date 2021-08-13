Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,198. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $992.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

