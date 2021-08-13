Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,198. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $992.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93.

Get Anterix alerts:

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.