Aperimus Capital LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aperimus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 34.2% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,350. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.