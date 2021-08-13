Aperimus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,000 Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Guess? makes up approximately 0.9% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 24.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Guess? by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guess? by 2,480.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Guess? by 391.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Guess? by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

NYSE:GES remained flat at $$23.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,739. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.