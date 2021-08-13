Aperimus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Chewy comprises 1.0% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $95.56. 149,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,754.00, a PEG ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,030,199. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

