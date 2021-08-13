Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $195,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,533 shares of company stock valued at $783,526. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,061,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $10,391,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 340,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 211,299 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

