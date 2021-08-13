Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.02 Billion

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post sales of $85.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.58 billion to $87.50 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $367.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.03 billion to $369.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $382.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

AAPL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $149.10. 58,846,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,144,500. Apple has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

