Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

