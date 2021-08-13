Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%.

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,542. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

