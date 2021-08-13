Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APLT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 69,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $418.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,347 shares of company stock worth $677,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

