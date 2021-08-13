Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Issues Earnings Results

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 10,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

