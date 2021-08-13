Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 301.36% and a negative net margin of 414.61%.

Shares of APVO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

