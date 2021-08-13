Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98. Aramark has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.