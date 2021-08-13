Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

ADM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. 2,472,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

