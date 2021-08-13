Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/10/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

7/7/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

7/2/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

6/24/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

ARCT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.66. 48,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,628. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.