Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $50.58

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.58, but opened at $46.50. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 13,229 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 79,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

