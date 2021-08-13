Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,781,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 1,230,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

