Arden Trust Co Invests $425,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,027 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lyft by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

