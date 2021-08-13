Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Shares of PAC opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $118.80.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

