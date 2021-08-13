Arden Trust Co Sells 669 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 956.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

