Arden Trust Co Sells 771 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.