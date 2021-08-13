Arden Trust Co Takes $596,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

