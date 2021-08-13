Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 914,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.27.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.