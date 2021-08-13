Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 1,215,203 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,215,203 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,703,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.85% of First Financial Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $49.34 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

