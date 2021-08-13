Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $63.04 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,644 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $63,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $97.33 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

