Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $65.64 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $65,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 81.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $581.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $629.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.