Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $67.96 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,154 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $67,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

