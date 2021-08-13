Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives $5.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

ARNGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARNGF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,673. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

