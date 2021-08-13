Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARDS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 59,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,448. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

