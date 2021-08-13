Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the July 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARRJF remained flat at $$10.33 during midday trading on Friday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

