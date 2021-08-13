Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $15.49 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

