Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.83. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 11,526 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

