Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.83. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 11,526 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.