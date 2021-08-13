Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,453 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The stock has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.12.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

