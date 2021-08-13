Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.57% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 52,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 650,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 622,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 119,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 513,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $56.43. 1,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,991. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $56.37.

