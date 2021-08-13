Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 12,958 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.40. 4,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

