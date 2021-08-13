Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARKO remained flat at $$8.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,104. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

