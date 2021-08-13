Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AX.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.29.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.57. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

