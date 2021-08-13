ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 6,314.3% in July

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 6,314.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE ASA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 2,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

